Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.50% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 841,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after acquiring an additional 61,038 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 476,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 136,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

