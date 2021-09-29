Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 130.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.78% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

