Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

