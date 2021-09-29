Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 50,339 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.85% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEF. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

DEF opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

