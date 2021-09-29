Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of PPL worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

