Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 948,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 296,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

