Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 20,105 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

