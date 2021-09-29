Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,077 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.