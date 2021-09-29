Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

MGDDY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 101,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,739. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

