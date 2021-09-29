COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.11

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 23804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.