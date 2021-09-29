Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 4th. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.