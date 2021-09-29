Conagra Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.
Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,706,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
