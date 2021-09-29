Conagra Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,706,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

