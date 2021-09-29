Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

