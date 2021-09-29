Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $182.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

