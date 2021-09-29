Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $202.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Concentrix traded as high as $180.70 and last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 5719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $355,625,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

