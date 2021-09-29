ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.65

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 4736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $396,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

