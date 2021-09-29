Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 132,107 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,107 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Safe Bulkers worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

NYSE SB opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $612.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

