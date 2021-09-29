Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,900 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

