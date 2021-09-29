Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 47,996 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in UGI by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

