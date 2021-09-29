Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,398,000 after acquiring an additional 613,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

