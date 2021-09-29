Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

