Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.51 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

