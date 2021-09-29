Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,154 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.68. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.