Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,729,000 after acquiring an additional 508,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

