Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

Shares of ICPT opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $524.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

