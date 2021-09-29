Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

