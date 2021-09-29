Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.