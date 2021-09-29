Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

