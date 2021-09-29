Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

