Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

