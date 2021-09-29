Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

