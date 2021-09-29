Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 329.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of bluebird bio worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

