Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Translate Bio worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $19,122,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBIO. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

