Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.15 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

