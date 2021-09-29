Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,983 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

