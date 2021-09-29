Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 70,750 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Penn Virginia worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $901.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

