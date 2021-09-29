Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 73.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.