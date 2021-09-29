Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cinemark worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 297.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 394.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

