Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 1,177.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 566,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Telefónica by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Telefónica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.