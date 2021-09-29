Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,526 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

