Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,103 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

