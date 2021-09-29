Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,582 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

