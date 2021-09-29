Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $417.71 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

