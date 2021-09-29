Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

RE stock opened at $254.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.52. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.