CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.77. 5,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

