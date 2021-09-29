Constellation Price Reaches $0.23 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $296.77 million and $16.31 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.