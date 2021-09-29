Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.32

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.32 and traded as low as $69.22. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 14,982,216 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

