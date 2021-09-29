Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 36,826 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 36,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $177,133.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

KLXE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 121,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $277,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth $335,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

KLXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

