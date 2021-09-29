Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.27. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

