COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Cap of $323,878.04

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $323,878.04 and approximately $34,457.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00120042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00174376 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

